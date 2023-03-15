McDowell High School Men’s Tennis returned home on Tuesday and dropped the match to Asheville 6-0.

Both teams were able to get in all singles matches before the event was called due to the blustery and cold weather conditions.

The closest of the half-dozen singles matches came at the second seed when Cash Poteat was defeated by a 10-7 margin to Asheville’s Alex Boniske.

The final singles match of the day was also competitive as Jack Bryan lost 10-5 to Ronan Farmer.

The rest of the matches turned out to be a struggle. Asheville top seed Max Schaltz easily handled Sage Deel 10-3. Third seed Connor Shook and fourth seed Bryan Mathison both lost 10-4 to Toby Schuetze and Ashton Henderson respectively.

And in the fifth spot Caleb Mikula was defeated by Hauk Schuelke 10-1.

McDowell will host Erwin Thursday.

McDowell 5, Erwin 0 (jayvee baseball)

In junior varsity baseball action Tuesday, the McDowell Titans opened conference play with a 5-0 shutout of the Erwin Warriors.

The Titan jayvees did a good job at jumping out in front with single runs of the first two innings and then two more in the fifth to open things up.

Gunner Young had two hits for McDowell with Christian Elliott, Danny Brown and Braden Moore adding one hit apiece.

Meanwhile, the duo of freshmen Levi Boone and Hayden Shelton combined for a one hitter, striking out two batters and walking two.

McDowell jayvee baseball was originally scheduled to play on Friday at Erwin but that has been postponed due to expected weather issues.