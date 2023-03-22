The McDowell Titans men’s golf team participated in an 18-hole match at Cummings Cove on Tuesday afternoon, taking home a sixth-place finish.

Individual scores ran fairly high on Tuesday. T.C. Roberson’s Henry Wilder (73) was the only sub-80 score posted in the round. Zach Hall added an 81 for the Rams, Enka’s Jacob Adair posted an 83. McDowell golfer Clayton Burnette posted the fourth-best score of the day, shooting an 85, and the Enka duo of Coleman Frady and Jacob Brooks were a stroke behind of Burnette.

Other McDowell golfers who made the trip to Cummings Cove included a 92 from Taylor Boone. Nate Finley shot 105, Carter Freeman posted a 113 and Parker Stewart finished out at 116.

Among the team results, Roberson dominated the round with a score of 332 and extends its cumulative season score of 508 to nearly a 50-stroke lead overall. Enka was second at 351 and third-place Asheville scored 376.

A.C. Reynolds was fourth with a score of 384, Erwin was fifth (389) just five strokes behind the Rockets. McDowell (395) was sixth, a half dozen behind Erwin, and North Buncombe placed seventh with a score of 458.

Next conference golf match is Tuesday at Black Mountain (1 p.m. start).

AC Reynolds 9, McDowell 0 (men’s tennis)

The McDowell Titans tennis team finished up its first rotation through Mountain Athletic Conference play with a 9-0 loss at A.C. Reynolds on Tuesday afternoon.

In the singles matches, Reynolds top-seed Augustus Simmons shut out Sage Deel 6-0, 6-0. Kolby Duncan nearly copied the feat in the second slot, beating McDowell’s Cash Poteat 6-0 and 6-1 in the second set.

In the third slot, Connor Shook was defeated by Thomas Smith 6-1 and 6-3. Reynolds junior Luke Moran took the victory in the fourth slot, beating Bryan Mathison in two sets (6-1, 6-3). The fifth slot in singles provided the closest match of the day as the Titans Caleb Mikula took on Christian Kern. Unfortunately, Mikula was on the short end of a two-set loss (6-3, 6-3) to Kern. And in the final singles match of the day, A.C. Reynolds junior Eli James defeated Jack Bryan by scores of 6-4 and 6-0.

In doubles action, the Titans duo of Freddie Rodriguez and Sebastian Trujillo fought hard in the No. 1 slot but was held off by Keaton Propst and Cole Frellick in a tiebreaker 8-6 after being dead even at 8-8.

In the second doubles match, Constantine Ledford and Mason Watlemyer defeated Carter Webb and Dometric Twitty 8-3, and in the third slot of doubles, the A.C. Reynolds team of Taylor Kinney and August Fedi held off McDowell’s team of Payton Pritchard and Logan Laurie by an 8-2 score.

McDowell will be on the road Thursday at T.C. Roberson. Next home tennis match is Thursday, March 30, against North Buncombe.