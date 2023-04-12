The McDowell High School boys' tennis team earned its second victory of the season beating Enka Tuesday afternoon 5-4 at the Marion Community Building Tennis Courts.

The Titans split with Enka in the six singles matches and went 1-1 in the first two doubles slots. It was in the third doubles slot where Caleb Mikula and Freddy Ramirez-Rodriguez overcame a deficit, winning the last five games to beat the Jets team of Eli Parker and Tyler Boyle 8-6.

Cash Poteat and Sage Deel defeated Lucas Parker and Pierce Wheeler 8-3 in the top doubles slot. Enka’s Mason Patton and Caden Hoppensteadt beat McDowell’s Bryan Mathison and Connor Shook 8-0.

In singles action, McDowell top seed Sage Deel beat Lucas Parker 10-4. Second seed Cash Poteat lost to Pierce Wheeler 10-3. In the third slot Connor Shook survived 11-9 over Caden Hoppensteadt. Mason Patton beat Bryan Mathison by a 10-8 score, fifth seed Jordan Reed defeated Caleb Mikula 10-8 and in the sixth slot of singles, Enka’s David Smith was held off by Freddy Ramirez-Rodriguez 10-8.

McDowell 8, A.C. Reynolds 2 (Jayvee Softball)

The McDowell Lady Titans junior varsity softball team used its bats to push past the A.C. Reynolds Lady Rockets 8-2 Tuesday afternoon.

McDowell (4-1-1) scored five times in the top of the third inning to break open a low scoring affair early on. Breatriz Cornejo had two hits and scored twice in the victory. Layla Presnell, Alexa Cardenas, Heaven Hall, Ameila Padgett (double) and Hannah Aldridge (two runs scored) added one hit apiece.

McDowell, after losing its season opener, has either won or tied its last five contests.

McDowell 24, Enka 0 (Jayvee Baseball)

The McDowell Titans junior varsity baseball team unleashed the offense on the Enka Jets Tuesday afternoon, winning in a 24-0 rout.

An eight-run first inning by the Titan jayvees foreshadowed things on the diamond. After adding three more in the second, McDowell erupted for 13 runs in the third inning, terminating the game.

Zeb Koone was 2-for-3 driving in two runs and scoring once. Keller Bradley, Mason Brewer (BB, RBI), Cole Ramsey (2 RBI, BB), TJ Miller (2 RBI’s) Aidan Gallion (RBI) and Job Marsh (3 RBI’s) had one hit apiece.

Ramsey and freshmen Hayden Shelton tossed a combined no hitter, striking out seven batters and walking two in the victory.