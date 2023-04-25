The McDowell Titans junior varsity baseball team took center stage on Monday night, beating the R-S. Central Hilltoppers 9-2 at Titan Field in a makeup game from early in the non-conference schedule.

The Titans did an efficient job spreading around the offense, scoring three times in the bottom halves of the first and third innings. After the Hilltoppers got on the board, trimming the deficit to 6-2, a three-run sixth by McDowell (11-2-1) broke the game open.

A half-dozen Titan jayvees had a hit in the victory with 10 hits in total for the team, seven of them for extra bases.

Designated hitter Alex Barnes went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Mason Brewer (2 RBI) and Hayden Shelton (2 RBI, BB) added two hits each.

Keller Bradley, Danny Brown and Christian Elliott added one hit apiece.

After Bradley reached and scored eventually on a wild pitch, Brown slashed a RBI-double scoring Elliott to give McDowell a 2-0 first inning lead. Brewer on a slow groundout drove in Brown for the third run of the inning.

The third inning started with a base hit to shallow left by Brewer and the Barnes ripped an RBI-double to right pushing across Brewer and extending the Titans lead to 4-0. Shelton then traded places with Barnes, making it 5-0 with another two-base hit.

Braden Moore then extended the lead to 6-0 on a sacrifice, scoring Zeb Koone from third.

The output at the plate was more than enough for the McDowell pitching staff. Shelton went 5 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing no runs on two hits. Shelton recorded six strikeouts and walked two batters.

McDowell‘s jayvees host Asheville Tuesday (4:30 p.m. start) and will make the return trip on Thursday (5 p.m. start).