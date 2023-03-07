The McDowell Lady Titans continue to look for their first soccer win of the season after being shut out 6-0 at home to Brevard on Monday night.

McDowell (0-4) has lost four straight contests to begin the season. In those four matches, the offense has struggled, manufacturing just two goals scored.

Brevard opened things up early, taking a 4-0 first half lead and were never in any danger for the entire 80 minutes.

The Lady Titans had another home match on Tuesday against R-S Central and will be on the road at Alexander Central on Friday.

McDowell 9, Chase 8 (jayvee baseball)

The McDowell Titans junior varsity baseball team picked up a 9-8 victory over Chase on Monday afternoon at Titan Field.

The Trojans jumped out to a 3-2 lead after two and a half innings when the Titans erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the third. They were able to hold on thanks in part to that big inning.

Keller Bradley laced a two-run single to right in the McDowell third. A good portion of the damage in that inning was self-inflicted from Chase’s standpoint as they walked four batters and committed a hit by pitch to three other batters.

Overall, the Titans had four hits on the day with Bradley (BB, 2 RBI), Danny Brown (2B, RBI), Drue Rose (2B) and Christian Elliott (2B, RBI) accounting for one hit each.

Freshmen Hayden Shelton earned the win, tossing five innings, allowing five total runs on four hits. Only two of those runs were earned. Shelton struck out four batters and walked none.

Levi Boone tossed two innings of relief, allowing three unearned runs on two hits and two strikeouts. Defensively, McDowell struggled to field and catch the ball behind their pitching staff, committing seven errors in total.

The Titan jayvees' next home game will be Thursday against R-S Central (4 p.m. start). Last Tuesday, the Hilltopper jayvees were victorious 5-2.