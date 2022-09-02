MHS roundup: Lady Titans score first tennis victory of season

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team captured its first win of the season Thursday, a 7-2 victory over Enka at home.

The Lady Titans (1-2) won all six singles matches.

Kylie Handy beat Elizabeth Smith 10-6 at the top seed. At No. 2, Emma Washburn beat Ella Wright 10-2. Claire Surphlis topped Sydney Hoppensteadt 10-2 at the third seed.

Tessa Ross blanked Josie Greene 10-0 at the fourth seed, and Maris Suttles followed suit at No. 5, shutting out Emma Jones 10-0. McKinna Young beat Haven Cabe 10-4 at the sixth seed.

With the insurmountable lead, Lady Titans first-year head coach Kaitlyn Helton Parker, a former MHS standout, was able to play some freshmen in their first matches in doubles. Gracie Hendricks and Stella Webb fell to Cabe and Amayi Sellers 8-6. Kasey Rodriguez-Ramirez and Emma Owensby fell 8-0 to Lasiah Fayson-Jeter and Linden Bass.

McDowell hosts Asheville next Tuesday.

Lady Titan golfers play at Cummings Cove

The 2022 girls’ golf season officially got underway on Thursday afternoon, with the McDowell Lady Titans participating in a match at Cummings Cove Golf and Country Club in Hendersonville.

The match consisted of just the 4A members of the Mountain Athletic Conference. McDowell had four golfers perform on Thursday, each going nine holes and posting similar results. Gracie Patterson scored a 53. Kaylin Darveaux was two strokes behind at 55.

Riley Queen shot 57 and Laci Patton finished with a 60.

A.C. Reynolds golfer Gigi Nagy shot an 18-hole round of 74. Asheville’s Lil Carcel posted an 80 and T.C. Roberson golfer Izabel Keith finished with an 81.

McDowell and the other 4A members of the league will play on Tuesday at Asheville Municipal.

The conference will determine its regional qualifiers in a two-round championship on Oct. 11 and 12 at Cummings Cove and Marion Lake Club.

Titan JVs improve perfect mark to 3-0

The McDowell Titan junior varsity football team extended its current winning streak to three games on Thursday with a 38-34 victory over the East Rutherford Cavaliers.

The Titans jumped out to a 16-0 first-half lead and was in a position to run away. However, East Rutherford scored a late first-half touchdown to get on that board. That ultimately turned into a run of 18 unanswered points, giving the Cavaliers a lead midway through the third quarter.

The rest of the game featured four more lead changes. It wasn’t until the last six minutes of play when Danny Brown’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Haze Helms gave McDowell the lead for good.

Brown finished with two passing scores, both to Helms. Jordan Barnett and Hunter Pittman added rushing touchdowns for the Titans.

McDowell’s jayvee football team will be on the road Thursday at Tuscola.

MHS cross country squad opens season at Reynolds race

The McDowell Titans and Lady Titans cross country team opened its season Wednesday in the Second Annual Rocket Chase Race at A.C. Reynolds.

Freshman Dawson Spath was the Titans’ top finisher, placing 29th in the 2-mile boy’s race with a time of 11:58.20.

Also running for the Titans were Matthew Kirkpatrick, Gannon Molumby, Michael Caruso, Ashton Burnette, Joseph Cab-Gonzaolez and Tyler Tran.

Two Lady Titans ran in the jayvee 2-mile race. Brookelyn Farmer was the top individual finisher for McDowell, placing 31st with a 17:30. Avery Taylor also competed.

McDowell ran in the Fleet Feet XC Invite in Salisbury Saturday. Results were not available at press time.