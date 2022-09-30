MHS roundup: Lady Titans fall to Roberson in volleyball

The second half of the Mountain 3A/4A Conference schedule started on a rough note for the McDowell Lady Titans as they were swept on the road at T.C. Roberson.

Roberson (13-5 overall, 6-1 conf.) cruised to an easy 25-9 win in the first, a 25-14 victory in the second set and a dominating 25-6 rout in the third to finish the match in about 50 minutes.

With the low scores, offense was at a premium for the Lady Titans on the road. Abby Wyatt had a team-high four kills. Sage Patterson (5 assists, 3 digs), Clara McCartha (2 blocks, assist) and Kensly Stewart (block) finished with one kill apiece.

McDowell (2-9, 1-6) will host North Buncombe on Tuesday.

MHS cross country team runs at Asheville Christian

The McDowell High cross country team ran in the Asheville Christian Meet on Wednesday in Swannanoa.

The Titans’ top finisher was freshman Saul Carson, who placed 25th in a field of 113 runners with a time of 19:35.30. Matthew Kirkpatrick was 37th in 20:20.81.

Michael Caruso, Gannon Molumby, Joseph Cab-Gonzalez, Ashton Burnette and Tyler Tran also competed for the Titans. Brookelyn Farmer placed 48th in the girls’ race with a time of 27:50.81.

McDowell was slated to compete in a meet in Pleasant Garden this weekend, but results were not available at press time.

Titans drop heart-breaker to Erwin

The McDowell Titans varsity soccer team put together a valiant effort on Wednesday but ran out of time in a 3-2 loss to the Erwin Warriors at Titan Stadium.

McDowell, for most of the first half, remained tied 1-1. Jesus Lopez scored off an assist from Bryan Delgado at the 35th minute tying the match. At the 34th minute, the Warriors broke the stalemate, chipping in a goal to take a 2-1 lead into the halftime break. The Warriors tacked on a third goal at the 56th minute to pad the lead to 3-1.

Lopez provided a late spark for the Titans (2-7-2 overall, 0-5 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) by scoring his second goal of the game at the 65th minute, getting MHS back within a goal. The final 15 minutes of play was back and forth. Lopez had a couple more chances toward the end, including a breakaway down the right sideline with less than a minute to go on the clock, Lopez got off a good shot attempt but it veered just left of the goal.

Erwin held a slim 9-7 shots advantage in Wednesday’s match. McDowell goalkeeper Jair Altamiraro recorded six saves.

McDowell will be on the road Monday at A.C. Reynolds.

McDowell jayvees hammer North Buncombe

The McDowell Titans junior varsity football team made easy work of the North Buncombe Blackhawks 38-0 on Wednesday evening in Weaverville.

Freshman quarterback Danny Brown had a couple rushing touchdowns and one touchdown pass to Drake Cash.

The Titans improve to 4-1 on the season overall, 2-0 in Mountain 3A/4A Conference play.

The Titans return home next Thursday, hosting Enka