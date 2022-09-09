MHS roundup: Lady Titan tennis team too much for Erwin

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team scored a solid, 7-2 victory over the Erwin Warriors in Mountain 3A/4A Conference play Thursday afternoon.

McDowell (2-3) swept the singles matches against Erwin (1-3).

Kylie Handy took down Leslie Sanchez 10-6 at the top seed. At No. 2, Emma Washburn defeated Lily Cowan-Kinney 10-3. Claire Surphlis beat Selah Frisbee 10-3 at the third seed.

Tessa Ross beat Gracie Guthrie 10-6 at No. 4. Fifth seed Maris Suttles topped Jameson Phelps 10-2. McKinna Young beat Camdin Shelton 10-3 at the sixth seed to complete the sweep.

In doubles, Washburn and Suttles beat Guthrie and Phelps 8-3.

Erwin took the other two doubles matches. Sanchez and Cowan-Kinney edged Handy and Surphlis in a tiebreaker 8-8 (8-6). Selah Frisbee and Shelton beat Young and Kierlan Kelley 8-1.

McDowell is on the road at A.C. Reynolds next Tuesday (4 p.m.).

Lady Titans compete at Black Mountain GC

The McDowell Lady Titans golf team participated in its second round of golf this season on Thursday afternoon at Black Mountain Golf Course.

Gracie Patterson shot a 53 for the second consecutive week to post the lowest nine-hole score from the team. Riley Queen finished with a 59, Kaylin Darveaux had a 60 and Claudia Taylor finished with a 67.

McDowell will host a match with all Mountain 3A/4A Conference teams scheduled to perform next Thursday at Marion Lake Club (1 p.m. start).

Titans, Cougars battle to scoreless tie

On the pitch, the McDowell Titans soccer team ended up with a scoreless stalemate against Mountain Heritage on Thursday night at Titan Stadium.

McDowell (2-1-2) continues to exhibit what has been a strong defensive presence so far in nonconference play, as the Titans have allowed just four goals in five contests.

Offensively, the Titans had multiple opportunities to squeeze across a goal but could not connect to push the ball into the net

Of the 11 shot attempts in the game Jesus Lopez was in on as many as three of those. Lopez missed or had shot attempts deflected during the 19th and 25th minute of the first half along with the 68th minute.

Defensively, Mountain Heritage was held to six shot attempts with McDowell keeper Jair Altamirano saving five of the six attempts.

Titans suffer first JV grid loss

On Thursday evening, the McDowell Titans junior varsity football team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Tuscola 21-14 at C.E. Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville.

Freshman quarterback Danny Brown used his feet quite effectively on Thursday, scoring two rushing touchdowns for McDowell (3-1). One of the scores was a 40-yard run that made it 14-12.

The game was tied 14-14 when the Titans defense picked up a safety. However in the last three minutes, Tuscola mounted a game-winning drive, ending McDowell’s hopes for a perfect season.