The McDowell Titans junior varsity baseball team kept its current winning streak intact on Thursday as they rolled past the Mitchell High Mountaineers 11-1 at Titan Field.

After losing its first game of the season at R-S Central, the McDowell jayvees have strung together five consecutive wins. A four-run first inning got things rolling for the Titans on Thursday. Still in front 5-1, a six-run sixth inning put the game away.

As many runs that were scored in the contest, it was Mitchell’s defense that also suffered as they committed 10 errors in the game. The Titans recorded just three hits as a team. Shortstop Danny Brown was 1-for-3 with two runs batted in and one run scored. Mason Brewer added a hit in three at bats and Zeb Koone was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Brewer had an RBI triple for McDowell and Danny Brown’s RBI hit in the first helped gain the early lead.

Three Titan pitchers tossed in the victory. Kaden Elkins threw four shutout innings allowing three hits, striking out four batters and walking one. Cole Ramsey allowed a run in one inning of relief striking out three and Levi Boon produced a perfect inning.

McDowell will be on the road Monday at Patton.

T.C. Roberson 9, McDowell 0 (Men’s Tennis)

The McDowell High School men’s tennis team began its second rotation through conference play on Thursday with a 9-0 loss at T.C. Roberson.

The Rams, who are fighting with A.C. Reynolds for league supremacy, have swept the Titans in both matches this season.

At the top slot in singles, Andrew Binns defeated McDowell’s Sage Deel by scores of 6-2 and 6-0. At the number two slot, Luke West beat Cash Poteat 6-0 and 6-1.

In the third slot, Roberson’s Garrett Swaney shut out Connor Shook 6-0, 6-0. Caleb Mikula moved up to the fourth slot of singles on Thursday but lost to Sullivan Freeman 6-1 and 6-0. Freshmen Roman White beat McDowell’s Freddy Rodriguez-Ramirez by a score of 6-0 and 6-4 and in the final singles match of the day, Hudson Copenhauer defeated Carter Webb 6-0 and 6-1.

McDowell fared a little better in doubles, putting a competitive match in the third slot. Carter Webb and Freddy Rodriguez-Ramirez battled hard before falling to Gabin Blanguet and Carter Dixion 8-6. In the top doubles slot, the Roberson duo of Swaney and Ben Smith blanked Deel and Poteat 8-0. In the second doubles match, Shan Patel and Luke Lowe beat Shook and Mikula by an 8-1 margin.

McDowell will return home Thursday hosting North Buncombe.