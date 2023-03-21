After having last week’s game at Erwin High School postponed, the McDowell Titans junior varsity baseball team showed no signs of rust as they beat the Patton High Panthers jayvees 18-2.

After allowing a run to Patton in the top of the first, McDowell set the tone in a big way scoring 14 first-inning runs. The opening frame consisted of 19 batters coming to the plate with 14 of those occurring consecutively with two outs.

The Titans added two more in the second and fourth innings for good measure. The team as a whole had 10 hits as 15 different players recorded at least one at bat. Shortstop Danny Brown went 2-for-3 in the victory, driving in two runs and scoring twice.

Keller Bradley had one hit and one walk driving in three runs and scoring twice. Cole Ramsey (RBI), Zeb Street, Hayden Shelton, Levi Boone (BB, 2 RBI’s), Mason Brewer (RBI), Zeb Koone (RBI) and Job Marsh (BB, 2 RBI’s) also had a hit apiece in the rout.

Bradley tossed two innings allowing an earned run on one hit, two strikeouts and one walk. Ramsey tossed the last three innings giving up an unearned run on two hits and strikeouts.

McDowell will host Mitchell Thursday afternoon in non-conference play.

TC Roberson 9, McDowell 0 (women’s soccer)

It was a tough evening on the pitch for McDowell Lady Titans soccer as they were shut out 9-0 to T.C. Roberson to remain winless on the season.

The Lady Rams, who picked up their first win of the spring campaign, jumped out to a 6-0 first half lead and scored three more times in the second half to force the mercy rule. Elena Loli scored three goals and Kelly Gordon recorded seven assists for Roberson.

McDowell has now lost nine straight contests to begin the season. The team will have two more opportunities at home this week starting with a non-conference game Wednesday with South Caldwell.