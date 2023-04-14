It’s been a challenging season for the McDowell Lady Titans soccer team, but on Thursday night the girls put all their hard work this season together. With the help of three second half goals, McDowell got its first win of the season, beating the Erwin Lady Warriors 3-0 at Titan Stadium.

After losing its first 15 contests of the season, McDowell got into the winner’s column. Tied 0-0 after 40 minutes of play, Bella Hyatt put the Lady Titans in front 1-0 at 62-minute mark on an assist from Abby Stepp and Katie Shosho.

At the 66-minute mark, Shosho made it 2-0 on a set shot from about 25 yards out and then Piper West’s goal in the final minute of play came about from a steal by Yami Otero. She then drove toward the goal and had a shot attempt deflected by the Erwin goalkeeper. West was in the perfect position to tap in the loose ball.

The next soccer match for McDowell will be Wednesday at T.C. Roberson, and the next scheduled home match is Wednesday April 26 vs North Buncombe.

Another fifth-place finish for McDowell Golf

The McDowell Titans golf team has been consistant over the past three matches and again this week the team finished in fifth place in league match at Maggie Valley.

The Titans accumulated a team score of 377 finishing 59 strokes behind T.C. Roberson. Enka was second with 356, Asheville was third at 370 just edging out A.C. Reynolds who was four strokes behind in fourth.

McDowell finished 11 strokes in front of sixth place Erwin (368) and then North Buncombe rounded out the field with a team score of 406.

Among the individuals who participated in this week’s round, Roberson’s Sam Singleton set the pace shooting a 73 followed by Enka’s Coleman Frady (78) who was five shots behind in second. Singleton’s teammate Henry Wilder (79) posted the third lowest score of this week’s match, Asheville’s Hunter Isreal finished with an 81 and T.C. Roberson’s Cam Johnson posted an 82.

McDowell golfer Clayton Burnette scored an 85 followed by a 94 from Taylor Boone, a 95 from Nate Finley and a 103 from Carter Freeman.

McDowell will be at Asheville Municipal on Tuesday.

Asheville 6, McDowell 3 (Boys Tennis)

McDowell’s boys tennis team fought hard before falling 6-3 at Asheville. The Titans were successful in two of the six singles matches and was also victorious in the third slot of doubles.

Cash Poteat beat Alex Bonsike 7-5 and 6-2 at the number-two slot of singles and in the third slot Connor Shook dominated Grant Sullivan 6-2 and 6-3.

Asheville’s top seed Max Schantz beat Sage Deel 6-2, 6-2. In the fourth slot Toby Schuetze survived 7-5 in the first set against Bryan Mathison and then took the second set 6-4. In the fifth singles match freshmen Ashton Henderson held of McDowell’s Caleb Mikula 6-2 and 6-2. In the final singles match Hank Schuelke took care of Freddy Rodriguez-Ramirez 6-1 and 6-1.

Asheville’s top seed in doubles Alex Boniske and Toby Schuetze were in a dogfight as the barely got past Sage Deel and Cash Poteat (9-8) winning 8-6 in a tiebreaker.

The second doubles match wasn’t quite as close with Max Schantz and Ronan Farmer beating Connor Shook and Bryan Mathison. In the final doubles match the McDowell duo of Freddy Rodriguez-Ramirez and Caleb Mikula blanked William Mammes and Liam Burton 8-0.

The next scheduled match for the Titans is Tuesday at Erwin.