MHS lands 3 on All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference teams

A pair of McDowell Titan senior basketball standouts and one of their Lady Titan counterparts were named to the All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference teams in coaches voting released this week.
Titans forward Trent Lewis was named to the all-conference team for the second consecutive season, while teammate Mason McPeters made his first appearance on the team. Lady Titans senior center Naliyah Boyce was named to the girls’ all-NWC team for the first time.
Lewis averaged 12.3 points, second on the team to McPeters, and led the Titans in rebounding at 10 per game. He also averaged 2 assists per contest for the 6-3 Titans, whose season ended early because of an outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus. Lewis saved his best for what turned out to be the last game of the season, going for 29 points and 17 rebounds in a road win at Freedom Feb. 6.
McPeters was tops on the team in scoring at 13 points per game and led the club in field goal percentage at 54%. McPeters was second on the team with 7.8 rebounds per game and also averaged 2 assists per contest.
Boyce, a 6-foot senior, led McDowell in scoring at 15.8 points per game and rebounding with 11.8 per outing. Boyce had double-doubles in points and rebounds six times for the 3-6 Lady Titans, including four games with at least 22 points and 14 boards.
Northwestern 3A/4A champions Hickory led the way with three all-conference selections, Rico Walker, Jayden Maddox and Landan Maddox. Also named to the team were Alexander Central’s Evan Presnell and Zach Herman; South Caldwell’s Trey Ramsey and Kaleb Reese; Freedom’s Daylin Pritchard; Watauga’s Bennett Ricker and St. Stephens’ Dayton Anderson.
Ramsey, a 6-foot-7 center, was named the league’s Player of the Year. Hickory’s Daniel Willis was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Red Tornadoes to the title in his first season at the helm.
The remainder of the girls’ all-conference included Chistena Rhone, Adair Garrison and Danisha Hemphill of conference champions Freedom; Hickory’s Finley Lefevers, Aysha Short and Kellen Morin; Alexander Central’s Nikki Hagy and Gracie Harrington; South Caldwell’s Olivia Miller; Watauga’s Chelsi Hodges; and St. Stephens’ Joselin Turner.
Lafevers was named Player of the Year, and Alexander Central’s Jon Presnell was Coach of the Year.