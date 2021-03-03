MHS lands 3 on All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference teams

A pair of McDowell Titan senior basketball standouts and one of their Lady Titan counterparts were named to the All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference teams in coaches voting released this week.

Titans forward Trent Lewis was named to the all-conference team for the second consecutive season, while teammate Mason McPeters made his first appearance on the team. Lady Titans senior center Naliyah Boyce was named to the girls’ all-NWC team for the first time.

Lewis averaged 12.3 points, second on the team to McPeters, and led the Titans in rebounding at 10 per game. He also averaged 2 assists per contest for the 6-3 Titans, whose season ended early because of an outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus. Lewis saved his best for what turned out to be the last game of the season, going for 29 points and 17 rebounds in a road win at Freedom Feb. 6.

McPeters was tops on the team in scoring at 13 points per game and led the club in field goal percentage at 54%. McPeters was second on the team with 7.8 rebounds per game and also averaged 2 assists per contest.

Boyce, a 6-foot senior, led McDowell in scoring at 15.8 points per game and rebounding with 11.8 per outing. Boyce had double-doubles in points and rebounds six times for the 3-6 Lady Titans, including four games with at least 22 points and 14 boards.