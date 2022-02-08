MHS jayvee girls hoops
- Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The West McDowell Middle School Spartans exercised their usual dominance of Foothills Conference wrestling this winter, completing the regular…
- Updated
For the first time in a long while, McDowell County can stake a claim to being the home of the best middle school basketball in the Foothills …
- Updated
It wasn’t senior night at Titan Gym on Friday, but McDowell’s three senior leaders sure played like it was.
- Updated
McDowell Titan wrestler Morgan Repasky finished as state runner-up for the second consecutive season in the N.C. Women’s Wrestling Invitationa…
- Updated
CANDLER -- In junior varsity basketball action, McDowell High School’s two jayvee teams picked up victories Tuesday on the road at Enka High School.
- Updated
McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams were successful Friday in a jayvee sweep against Asheville High School.
- Updated
CANDLER – With a barrage of long-range shooting on Tuesday night, the Enka Sugar Jets had too much firepower for the Lady Titans to contain in…
Today's Olympic recap: Nathan Chen, US lead team figure skating; China takes symbolic jab in opening ceremony; plus, what's on tap today.
- Updated
WEAVERVILLE — It just never seems to come easy for the McDowell Titans when visiting Blackhawk Country.
- Updated
One of the McDowell Lady Titans’ ongoing concerns this season has been ball-handling, especially in transition. One of the Asheville Cougars’ …