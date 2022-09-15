 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MHS hosts Running of the Titans 5K

  • Updated
  • 0
091622-mmn-sports-xcp1.jpg

McDowell's Dawson Spath runs in the Running of the Titans 5K Tuesday. Spath placed third overall with a time of 19:39.99.

 Photos by Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Titans and Lady Titans cross country team hosted its first meet of the season Tuesday, the Running of the Titans 5K.

McDowell hosted Draughn, Mountain 3A/4A Conference member Erwin, IC Imagine and the Franklin School of Innovation in 5,000 meter boys’ and girls’ races.

The Titans top finisher was Dawson Spath, who ran a 19:39.99 to place third overall. Saul Carson placed sixth with a time of 20:54.07.

Gannon Molumby finished 13th with a 22:02.02. Matthew Kirkpatrick was 17th with a 22:23.55. Ashton Burnette placed 23rd with a 23:26.06. Michael Caruso was 26th with a time of 23:52.26. Joseph Cab-Gonzalez was 27th with a 24:25.09.

Rowan McMullan of Franklin School of Innovation was the boys’ overall winner, running the course in 19:23.90.

For the Lady Titans, Brookelyn Farmer took 10th place with a time of 31:32.20. Avery Taylor was 16th with a 35:34.64.

091622-mmn-sports-xcp2.jpg

McDowell's Brookelyn Farmer runs in the Running of The Titans 5K Tuesday. Farmer was the top Lady Titan finisher, placing 10th in the girls' race.

The overall girls’ winner was Emily Gaines of IC Imagine, who ran a time of 23:47.21.

McDowell runs in the Fire Tower Project in Boone tonight (Friday). The meet will utilize the Appalachian State University course, and high school athletes will get to watch a college race before lining up themselves.

