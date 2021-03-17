MHS golf teams off to 1-0 starts

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference is using match play this season instead of its usual tournament format, with both boys’ and girls’ teams competing at the same venue.

Both McDowell teams are off to 1-0 starts after defeating Watauga on Monday at Marion Lake Club.

The Titans shot 180 to beat the Pioneers by eight shots. The Lady Titans won by four strokes, carding a 151 to Watauga’s 155.

Colby Davis and Cade Hemphill each shot 43 to lead the Titans. Dalton Byerly and Coda Johnson each shot 47 and Riley Hollifield had a 54.

Watauga’s Thomas Clements had a 41 to lead the field.

For the Lady Titans, Ashton Kirkland carded a 51 to lead all scores. Kaylin Darvaux shot 54 and Ryleigh Burnette 56. Claudia Taylor and Lacy Patton both had 59s.

Both of Freedom’s teams won a pair of matches to take an early lead in the standings at 2-0.