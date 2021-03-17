 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MHS golf teams off to 1-0 starts
0 comments

MHS golf teams off to 1-0 starts

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference is using match play this season instead of its usual tournament format, with both boys’ and girls’ teams competing at the same venue.

Both McDowell teams are off to 1-0 starts after defeating Watauga on Monday at Marion Lake Club.

The Titans shot 180 to beat the Pioneers by eight shots. The Lady Titans won by four strokes, carding a 151 to Watauga’s 155.

Colby Davis and Cade Hemphill each shot 43 to lead the Titans. Dalton Byerly and Coda Johnson each shot 47 and Riley Hollifield had a 54.

Watauga’s Thomas Clements had a 41 to lead the field.

For the Lady Titans, Ashton Kirkland carded a 51 to lead all scores. Kaylin Darvaux shot 54 and Ryleigh Burnette 56. Claudia Taylor and Lacy Patton both had 59s.

Both of Freedom’s teams won a pair of matches to take an early lead in the standings at 2-0.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics