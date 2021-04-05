MHS duo 2nd in bass standings

It’s springtime, and the bass are sure biting for the McDowell Titans fishing team. That’s especially true for the duo of Dawson Bartlett and Cole Weaver.

The Titans currently have two teams in the top nine in the standings of the B.A.S.S. Western N.C. High School and Junior Series, with Dawson and Weaver occupying second place, just eight points out of first.

Ty Allison and Three Young are ninth in points with two more tournaments left in the season.

Bartlett and Weaver have consistently placed near the top in all four tournaments, with their latest performance earning a fourth-place spot at Falls Lake. The duo also finished fourth at Lake Tillery back on Nov. 10 in the season opener. They also won big fish at Tillery with a mammoth 7.75 pound largemouth. They placed seventh at Lake Norman Dec. 1 and ninth at Norman March 8.

Bartlett and Weaver have 980 points and trail only the Freedom High team of Hunter Keller and Daniel Brackett (988). Allison and Young (934) are five points out of eighth place. Jackson Dowdle and Mason Brewer are 20th in points among more than 50 teams on the circuit.