MHS basketball players receive all-star nods

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Blue-White All-Star basketball games were not played in 2021.
But a quartet of McDowell High seniors was still rewarded for their efforts with a berth on the Blue squad.
Titans Trent Lewis and Mason McPeters and Lady Titans Naliyah Boyce and Madi Smith were selected to play in the annual event, which features some of the best senior players in western North Carolina.
Lewis, a two-time All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference selection, averaged 12.3 points, second on the team to McPeters, and led the Titans in rebounding at 10 per game. He also averaged 2 assists per contest for the 6-3 Titans, whose season ended early because of an outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus. Lewis, a 6-foot-3 forward, saved his best for what turned out to be the last game of the season, going for 29 points and 17 rebounds in a road win at Freedom Feb. 6.
McPeters, a 5-foot-11 all-conference wing, was tops on the team in scoring at 13 points per game and led the club in field goal percentage at 54%. McPeters was second on the team with 7.8 rebounds per game and also averaged 2 assists per contest.
Boyce, a 6-foot senior and all-conference performer, led the 3-6 Lady Titans in scoring (15.8 ppg), rebounding (11.3 rpg), field goal percentage (50%) and free throw percentage (77%). Boyce had double-doubles in points and rebounds six times, including four games with at least 22 points and 14 boards.
Smith, a senior guard/forward, averaged 7.9 point per game, third on the team. She was second in rebounding at 7.3 per contest. Smith was also second on the squad in field goal percentage (42%) and free throw percentage (64%). She led the team with 15 steals.
The annual all-star game is sponsored by the Rhododendron Civitan Club. The boys’ game began in 1953. A girls’ game was added in 1977. Proceeds from the event go to help special needs students at the participating schools. This was the second year in a row the games have not been played due to the pandemic.