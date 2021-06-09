MHS basketball players receive all-star nods

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Blue-White All-Star basketball games were not played in 2021.

But a quartet of McDowell High seniors was still rewarded for their efforts with a berth on the Blue squad.

Titans Trent Lewis and Mason McPeters and Lady Titans Naliyah Boyce and Madi Smith were selected to play in the annual event, which features some of the best senior players in western North Carolina.

Lewis, a two-time All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference selection, averaged 12.3 points, second on the team to McPeters, and led the Titans in rebounding at 10 per game. He also averaged 2 assists per contest for the 6-3 Titans, whose season ended early because of an outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus. Lewis, a 6-foot-3 forward, saved his best for what turned out to be the last game of the season, going for 29 points and 17 rebounds in a road win at Freedom Feb. 6.

McPeters, a 5-foot-11 all-conference wing, was tops on the team in scoring at 13 points per game and led the club in field goal percentage at 54%. McPeters was second on the team with 7.8 rebounds per game and also averaged 2 assists per contest.