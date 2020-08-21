Meeting the challenge: Coaches adjusting to NCHSAA's scheduling plan

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a major impact on public high school athletics across North Carolina as the 2020-21 school year has finished its first week.
On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association made radical changes to its sports schedule for the entire school year, a change that is unprecedented in the history of the NCHSAA.
With North Carolina still in Phase 2 of its economic reopening through Sept. 11, the traditional Aug. 1 opening of the fall sports season was an impossibility across the state due to the ongoing restrictions for public gatherings.
Under normal circumstances, the fall sports season — which includes volleyball, cross country, girls’ golf, boys’ soccer and girls’ tennis — would have been in its second week of play and Friday would have been the opening weekend of the 2020 high school football season. The McDowell Titans would have been on the road at R-S Central for the 2020 debut.
But with last week’s announcement by NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker, the plans are in place for a very different sports year for coaches, student athletes and for spectators.
This first week of school was declared a dead period for athletic workouts so the member schools could place full attention on the re-opening of school whether it be virtual, in-person or some mix of the two. Starting on Monday, athletic conditioning and skill development can resume under the current Phase 2 plan compiled by the NCHSAA, which limits indoor activities to a maximum of 10 people at a time and 25 for outdoor activities.
Last week’s decision, if nothing else, gives a precise plan from a scheduling standpoint as to how sports may be able to be played this school year.
For McDowell High football coach Darrell Brewer, the decision eliminates a lot of the unknowns that surrounded the status of the season over the past couple months.
“The folks in Chapel Hill made a tough decision on the status of fall sports, but it was one that was necessary,” said Brewer, entering his second year at the helm of the Titans. “It was a decision that has an impact across the board. Things seem to be changing on a weekly basis with this pandemic, but I’m thinking moving football to the spring gives us all a clear goal as to when we can play and now it allows us to prepare over the next few months for a season.”
McDowell County Schools Superintendent Mark Garrett was another who was pleased with the association’s decision.
“We are encouraged to see that the NCHSAA has released a sports calendar for the 2020-2021 school year,” said Garrett. “We are happy to see that a plan is in place for athletics, because we know that extracurricular activities contribute to the overall school experience and increase academic success. While it is not a schedule that anyone ever saw coming before COVID-19, it is one that gives student athletes the opportunity to compete in one or more sports over the course of the year.”
Brewer noted that during the past two months, not knowing what the future held made it a tough task to plan on a day-by-day basis.
“One thing our kids have constantly asked all summer is when are we going to play?” Brewer said. “And for me as a coach, it was frustrating not being able to give a clear answer to the kids. So now knowing what we do, it gives a bit more clarity not only to them but to us as a coaching staff.
“While it was good to have the kids in limited numbers back in late June and July, we still couldn’t do a whole lot as far as detailed workouts. As we now get into September and into the fall, we should be able to do more in that aspect.”
The NCHSAA’s schedule for the year features a reduced number of games in all sports. Football, for example, normally has an 11-game schedule, but under this change, will be limited to seven regular-season games with practice set to begin Feb. 8. Other team sports such as basketball, baseball, softball and soccer are reduced from a maximum of 24 regular-season games down to 14 games.
The NCHSAA, after releasing the updated sports seasons, then placed a moratorium on the member schools on the scheduling of games. Further guidance by the NCHSAA and its Board of Directors, of which Garrett is a member, will be released to the schools at a later date on how to construct a reduced schedule.
Fewer games in all sports is going to make scheduling more difficult, especially if the association mandates that the bulk of games be in conference.
“One of the big impacts for teams will be with scheduling games regardless of sport,” said McDowell boys’ basketball coach Brian Franklin. “Being able to find teams and to have common dates to play a game won’t be easy. That still leaves some questions as to how exactly we make our schedule. I’m interested as to what the NCHSAA gives us for guidance. Potentially, with the Northwestern 3A/4A, we could play 12 league games in basketball and that leaves us to find a team to play twice on available dates. Meanwhile, other leagues across the state with eight or nine teams end up with all conference games and on the opposite end of the spectrum. A league with only six teams (in conference) is looking for multiple non-conference home-and-home series.”
The updated sports season begins with cross country and volleyball on Nov. 4 when both teams can begin practice, and lasting through the first week of January. That will be following by swimming on Nov. 23 and basketball Dec. 7 through mid-February.
Boys’ soccer and lacrosse seasons will begin on Jan. 11, followed by football practices on Feb. 8, with a first game week falling on the last Friday in February.
Girls’ soccer, boys’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ golf and softball seasons will begin on March 1 and last through the end of April. The 2020-21 sports year then concludes with baseball, girls’ tennis, wrestling and track and field starting mid-April and lasting up to mid-June.
While the schedule is in place, trends in the spread of the virus over the next couple months will determine whether public high school sports can take place. Recent local and statewide numbers suggest that things are going in a better direction, but those would likely need to turn into longer-term trends in order for sports in 2020-21 to become a reality
“I think the NCHSAA putting out a new schedule is a step in the right direction, but there are still a lot of questions as to whether we can pull it off,” said Franklin. “The next month or two will be important to as to whether we have high school sports this year. With the shortened seasons, if we do play, it will be a sprint going from preparing for a season to playing games.”
For now, though, conditioning will continue with an eye on safety, according the superintendent, who added he’s been pleased with the way coaches have responded in these difficult times.
“MCS will continue with individual workouts and skill development until the first official practices begin on Nov. 4,” Garrett said. “Certainly, safety and sanitation protocols will remain points of emphasis with our student athletes and coaches throughout the year. They have all done an excellent job with the NCHSAA guidelines throughout the summer, having zero incidents or issues.”
