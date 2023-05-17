Showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and evening tried to put a damper on week three of the Tuesday Night Trails bass fishing series. But local anglers were not to be denied as 33 different teams launched from the Blackbear Access.

Overall catches were on the low side Tuesday evening and that made for a very tight range in the top five. Isreal Gibson and Grant McPeters picked up 100 points, reeling in a total weight of 12.06 pounds. The bulk of that total came in with one catch as they caught a 4.06-pound largemouth Tuesday evening. Spots two through five was decided by a razor-thin margin. Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry placed second with a cumulative weight of 10.15 pounds. That tally included a 3.04-pound smallmouth, which was the biggest of the night.

Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers was third at 10.14 pounds, Todd Ayers and Artie Buchannan reeled in 10.09 pounds with the help of a three-pound smallmouth to finish fourth and the team of Jeff Wilson and Justin Ramsey was fifth on Tuesday at a weight of 10.01 pounds.

The rest of the top 10 fell within a small margin as well. Chase Harris and Nate Higgins (9.14) was sixth, followed by Darren Sigmon and Charlie Sipe (9.09) in seventh. Clay and Tucker Sisk took eighth place with a weight of 9.05 pounds. To conclude the final two slots in the top 10 was Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp, followed by Chris Ezell and Aaron Gilliland at 9.01 pounds and 85 points each.

So far in the first three tournaments of the season, three different groups have been in first place and that results in a clustering of teams in the current points chase. Gibson and McPeters lead with 284 points, ahead of Ayers and Buchanan by just one point. Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry is third in points with 268. Sigmon and Sipe are fourth in the points chase with 256 and the teams of Brayden and Jason Padgett and Leo and Travis Watson are tied for fifth with 255 points.