McDowell's Lilly inks with Gaston College

McDowell Lady Titans utility player Logan Lilly recently inked with Gaston College and will join its softball program for the 2022-23 school year.
Lilly, a three-year varsity player at McDowell, will join the Rhinos as the upstart junior college program continues to build depth of local talent.
Gaston head coach Michael Steuerwald will be adding a multi-dimensional player in Lilly. Even though she played primarily at second base for the Lady Titans, Lilly can operate from different areas of the field and should be in a position to contribute right away as there are just 10 players on the current roster.
This past spring, Lilly batted .276 for McDowell with 16 hits, five RBIs and 11 runs scored in 22 games played. She also was 3-for-4 in stolen base attempts. Lilly’s career stats include a .287 average and 13 RBIs in 35 games played.
She had a fielding percentage of .882 this season and a career percentage of .919