McDowell's Jada Cannon headed to Mars Hill

McDowell High School senior volleyball player Jada Cannon will continue her playing career as she inked with Mars Hill College on Tuesday morning.

Cannon is a late commit to the Division II program after some openings popped up in recent weeks. The Lions are also in the midst of a regime change as Mike Smith was named head volleyball coach back on Apr. 22. Smith was an interim coach going back to February.

The changes at Mars Hill gave Cannon an opportunity that was difficult to turn down.

“I have been looking forward to the opportunity to sign with a team,” Cannon said. “There were several community colleges that I had looked at, but this was the first four-year school. And with them hiring a new coach, it was a process that took longer but it was worth the wait.”

The Lions will be getting a phenomenal outside hitter that has been a significant part in the success McDowell’s volleyball program has had in recent seasons. Cannon dressed on varsity for parts of all four years but really settled in during her junior and senior campaigns. She led this year’s squad with 169 kills and was named All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference for a Lady Titans squad that went 8-5 in the truncated 2020 season.