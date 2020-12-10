McDowell's Cannon headed to CVCC

McDowell High School two-sport standout Jessica Cannon will continue playing softball after high school as she recently committed to Catawba Valley Community College.
Cannon, who is also a key contributor on the McDowell High volleyball team, will shift her focus solely to the diamond after the end of this school year and will join the Red Hawks softball program where she is hoping to spend those two years at the junior college and hopefully opening the door to additional opportunities down the road.
Catawba Valley, like all college athletic programs last spring, had its season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Hawks went 11-9 and 4-2 in Region X play in the program’s second year of existence.
The team, which mainly consists of players from Catawba and surrounding counties, was honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association in the spring by being named its Academic Team of the Year for softball.
This all made the selection easy for Cannon as she hopes to pursue the opportunity to play softball at an NCAA institution after two years while keeping her focus academically and ultimately earning a degree in speech therapy.
“The timing of COVID and things shutting down in the spring made it super hard to decide on going to a four-year school,” said Cannon. “So I felt the best option was going to a place like CVCC, using that two years to eventually to go somewhere else.”
Cannon has looked at Appalachian State as a possible destination to transfer eventually given how it could possibly fit her plans both in the classroom and on the field.
Cannon, a three-year varsity player for McDowell’s fast-pitch team, is emerging as a leader. In 31 games, she has posted a .382 batting average with 26 hits and 16 runs scored in 72 plate appearances. All but seven of those appearances occurred in her sophomore campaign thanks to last season’s shutdown. Cannon was an All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference choice as a sophomore.
Her numbers next spring as a senior could match or exceed the stats she posted two seasons ago, even with an abbreviated 14-game regular season expected.
