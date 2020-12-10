McDowell's Cannon headed to CVCC

McDowell High School two-sport standout Jessica Cannon will continue playing softball after high school as she recently committed to Catawba Valley Community College.

Cannon, who is also a key contributor on the McDowell High volleyball team, will shift her focus solely to the diamond after the end of this school year and will join the Red Hawks softball program where she is hoping to spend those two years at the junior college and hopefully opening the door to additional opportunities down the road.

Catawba Valley, like all college athletic programs last spring, had its season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Hawks went 11-9 and 4-2 in Region X play in the program’s second year of existence.

The team, which mainly consists of players from Catawba and surrounding counties, was honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association in the spring by being named its Academic Team of the Year for softball.

This all made the selection easy for Cannon as she hopes to pursue the opportunity to play softball at an NCAA institution after two years while keeping her focus academically and ultimately earning a degree in speech therapy.