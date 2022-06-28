McDowell wins district softball championship

The McDowell County 11- to 12-year-old softball all-stars made easy work of Rutherfordton Little League in recent District 1 action in Forest City.

McDowell 18, Rutherfordton 1

In the first game of the district tournament, McDowell erupted for nine runs in the first inning and turned the opener into a runaway, thumping Rutherfordton 18-1.

Every player on the McDowell roster reached base at least once in the easy victory. Roxanna Suttles went 3-for-3 with two extra-base hits and a walk in four plate appearances. Mattox Brown (1-for-2, 2BB), Kadyn Gibby (1-for-1, triple, 2BB), Jayleigh Greer and Jaylyn Notle added one hit apiece in the rout.

After scoring nine in the first, McDowell added five more runs in the second and then three runs in the top of the third, forcing the 15-run mercy rule to kick in after three innings.

Rutherfordton scored its lone run in the bottom of the second, breaking the shutout bid. Arhianna Cardenas limited Rutherfordton to one hit, two walks and recorded six strikeouts.

McDowell 15, Rutherfordton 4

In the second game of the double-elimination tournament, McDowell erased an early 2-0 deficit by pushing across eight runs in the third inning.

Rutherfordton answered with two in the third to get back to an 8-4 deficit. It was a seven-run onslaught in the bottom of the fourth that kicked in the 10-run rule.

Roxanna Suttles and Hayden Carlson had three hits each for McDowell in the contest. Kadyn Gibby added a pair of base hits. Jaylyn Nolte, Mattox Brown, Jayleigh Greer and Sydney Stafford had one hit apiece.

Carlson took the victory, allowing four runs on six hits in four innings. Carlson struck out six and walked three batters.

McDowell will play in the State Tournament in July.

NOTE: McDowell County Little League All-Stars will have a golf fundraiser on Friday at Marion Lake Club starting at 2 p.m. Cost is $200 per team. Format is captain’s choice. Mulligans will be available for $20. Proceeds will go to help assist the local programs that will play in State Tournaments in July. For more information, contact Michelle Wasman at 828-442-9763.