Two McDowell High School track participants will make the trip to Watauga High School on Boone this Saturday to compete in the 4A West Region meet.

Lady Titan throwers Ara Taylor and Anna Carroll will both compete in the women’s discus and shot put events.

In the girls shot put, Taylor, a senior, recorded the ninth-best measurement regionally at 33-03.00 while Carroll posted a 30-08.75, which was 13 out of the 16 qualifiers. The top recorded shot put in the West Region belongs to Ardrey Kell’s Tyler Glover at an astounding 47-04.00

In the discus, Carroll ranked at 11 with a distance of 95-11 and Taylor was the final qualifier at 90-06. Rocky River High School sophomore Alexandria Jefferson recorded 137-08.25 earlier in the season as the region’s best.

No members of the McDowell boys track team qualified for regionals.

The top four boys and girls in each of the events this weekend will advance to the 4A state track meet on May 19-20 at North Carolina A&T University.