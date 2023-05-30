Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 2023 high school football season is less than three months away and McDowell High School has released its varsity fall football schedule.

The schedule itself won’t look drastically different for the Titans as all but one team will be the same compared to last season. After going through three straight seasons of .500 or better football Coach Darrell Brewer’s team is looking to build on that some more this season.

But prior to kicking off the 2023 campaign, McDowell will have three full weeks of practice to prepare for week one. The first day of fall practice will be Monday, July 31, and the lone scrimmage of the pre-season will be 12 days later on Friday, Aug. 11, as the Titans will host Boiling Springs (SC) at Titan Stadium. The Bulldogs are coached by McDowell alum and former North Myrtle Beach (SC) head coach Matt Reel.

That will be the team’s lone tune-up as McDowell will then prepare to host R-S Central on Friday, Aug. 18. Last season, the Titans were victorious 39-36 in a week one shutout. The team has won three of its last four contests against the Hilltoppers going back to 2019.

After the opener, McDowell will alternate contests home and away with the rest of its non-conference schedule over the first month of the season. The Titans will make the trip to Ledger to battle with the Mitchell High School Mountaineers on Aug. 25 for week two. The only change from 2022 comes in week three as Tuscola will come to McDowell and play on Sept 1. Last season, the team had East Rutherford on its schedule for the third game week. The non-conference schedule will conclude with a trip to Avery County on Sept. 8.

Mountain Athletic Conference play will begin Friday, Sept. 15, against T.C. Roberson. After a bye week on Sept. 22, the Titans will travel to Weaverville to play the North Buncombe Blackhawks (Sept. 29) to end the month of September.

The month of October will begin with a home game with Enka on Oct. 6, followed with a game at Asheville on Oct. 13. The regular season will conclude with senior night against Erwin on Oct. 20 and a road game at A.C. Reynolds on Oct. 27.

The exact dates for homecoming and any other special events will be determined once school is back in session in August.

The start time for all home and conference games will be at 7 p.m. The road games at Mitchell and Avery starting a half-hour later at 7:30 p.m.

Junior varsity contests for 2023 will be played at the opposite game sites on Thursday evenings with 6 p.m. start times with conference opponents.