The McDowell Titans tennis continues to show signs of improvement. Thursday afternoon, McDowell with the help of wins from its top three singles competitors was able to hold off Enka 5-4.

Sage Deel kicked it off with a 10-2 win over Lucas Parker in the number one singles slot. Cash Poteat then edged out Pierce Wheeler in a tiebreaker by a 7-5 margin.

In the third slot of singles, Connor Shook won by conduct disqualification over Case Alexander. Enka finally got on the board as the four-seed Caden Hoppensteadt beat Caleb Mikula 10-6.

McDowell’s Bryan Mathison was a 10-3 winner over Enka’s Jordan Reed in the fifth slot. In the final singles match, Mason Patton was a 10-6 winner over McDowell's Jack Bryan.

The Titans needed only one doubles victory to take the match as a whole and they did just that at the number-one slot when Sage Deel and Cash Poteat were winners by injury forfeit over Lucas Parker and Pierce Wheeler.

The second doubles match featured Caden Hoppensteadt and Mason Patton beating the Titans duo of Connor Shook and Jack Bryan 8-1. And in the final doubles match of the day the team of Caleb Mikula and Bryan Mathison were defeated 8-4 by Tyler Boyle and Max Greathouse.

McDowell was on the road at Owen for a non-conference match, results were not available at press time. Next home match for the Titans is Tuesday against Asheville.