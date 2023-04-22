McDowell High School’s boys tennis team finished the 2023 regular season Thursday afternoon at home losing to the A.C. Reynolds Rockets 9-0.
Even though the Titans didn’t prevail in their home finale, McDowell did finish out with three conference wins in the round-robin format. The closest matches against the Rockets were in the doubles. At the top seed of doubles, Cash Poteat and Freddy Rodriguez-Ramirez lost 8-0 to Augustus Simmons and Kolby Duncan.
In the second doubles pairings, Sage Deel and Sebastian Trujillo battled hard before eventually falling to the team of Luke Moran and Thomas Smith 8-6. The final doubles pairing featured a similar outcome as Carter Webb and Jack Bryan were held off by Keaton Propst and Wyatt Smith 8-6.
In the singles matches, Deel had a tough draw losing 10-2 to Simmons who has been one of the best individual performers of the season as a freshmen. Cash Poteat lost 10-3 to Kolby Duncan in the second pairings of singles. Connor Shook and Bryan Mathison both lost 10-2 to Thomas Smith and Luke Moran in the third and fourth seed singles matches respectively.
People are also reading…
In the fifth slot of singles, Caleb Mikula lost to Christian Kern 10-3 and in the final singles match, Freddy Rodriguez-Ramirez had the best showing of the day falling to Eli Haynes 10-4.
Reynolds finished off a perfect 12-0 run in league matches, T.C. Roberson was second at 10-2. North Buncombe (8-4) placed third, Asheville (6-6) was fourth and McDowell’s 3-9 mark was good enough for fifth. Erwin (2-10) and Enka (1-11) rounded out the conference standings.
The Mountain Athletic Conference tennis tournament begins Tuesday at A.C. Reynolds.