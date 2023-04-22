McDowell High School’s boys tennis team finished the 2023 regular season Thursday afternoon at home losing to the A.C. Reynolds Rockets 9-0.

Even though the Titans didn’t prevail in their home finale, McDowell did finish out with three conference wins in the round-robin format. The closest matches against the Rockets were in the doubles. At the top seed of doubles, Cash Poteat and Freddy Rodriguez-Ramirez lost 8-0 to Augustus Simmons and Kolby Duncan.

In the second doubles pairings, Sage Deel and Sebastian Trujillo battled hard before eventually falling to the team of Luke Moran and Thomas Smith 8-6. The final doubles pairing featured a similar outcome as Carter Webb and Jack Bryan were held off by Keaton Propst and Wyatt Smith 8-6.

In the singles matches, Deel had a tough draw losing 10-2 to Simmons who has been one of the best individual performers of the season as a freshmen. Cash Poteat lost 10-3 to Kolby Duncan in the second pairings of singles. Connor Shook and Bryan Mathison both lost 10-2 to Thomas Smith and Luke Moran in the third and fourth seed singles matches respectively.

In the fifth slot of singles, Caleb Mikula lost to Christian Kern 10-3 and in the final singles match, Freddy Rodriguez-Ramirez had the best showing of the day falling to Eli Haynes 10-4.

Reynolds finished off a perfect 12-0 run in league matches, T.C. Roberson was second at 10-2. North Buncombe (8-4) placed third, Asheville (6-6) was fourth and McDowell’s 3-9 mark was good enough for fifth. Erwin (2-10) and Enka (1-11) rounded out the conference standings.

The Mountain Athletic Conference tennis tournament begins Tuesday at A.C. Reynolds.