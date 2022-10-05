McDowell teams run in Armentrout Invitational

The McDowell Titans and Lady Titans cross country team competed in the Armentrout Invitational on Tuesday in Rutherfordton.

The Titans’ top finisher was Saul Carson, who ran a 19:24.40 to place 26th in a field of 117 runners. Carson was the top freshman finisher in the race.

Matthew Kirkpatrick finished 37th with a time of 19:41.80 for the Titans. Michael Caruso placed 51st with a 20:45.40. Gannon Molumby was 75th with a 22:29.40.

Owen’s Elijah Jones won the race in dominating fashion, turning in a 15:55.70, a full 27 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Brookelyn Farmer was the only Lady Titan runner. The sophomore was 36th in a field of 75. Farmer ran a 25:32.60.

Lucy Murray of Brevard won the race with a time of 19:32.60.

McDowell returns to Rutherfordton next Thursday for The Farm Invitational hosted by Chase High.