McDowell High Athletics will have the second annual golf tournament on Saturday Sept. 9 starting at 2 p.m. at Marion Lake Club. Entry fee is $75 per individual or $300 per team. Entry includes two mulligans and one red tee access. For more information including hole sponsorship opportunities, call 828-460-0513 or 828-238-2862

East McDowell Middle School will have open gym for boys basketball every Tuesday in August from 6-8 p.m. in the East McDowell gym.

East McDowell Middle School will have open gym for girls basketball every Thursday in August from 6-8 p.m. in the East McDowell gym.

West McDowell Middle School will have a girls basketball open gym on Aug. 14 and 21 from 4-5:30 p.m. each day in the West McDowell gym. All girls in grades six to eight attending West Middle or FCS and interested in playing basketball next winter are invited to attend.

West McDowell Middle School will have a volleyball open gym on Aug. 16 and 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. each day in the West McDowell gym. All girls in grades 6-8 attending West Middle or FCS an interested in playing volleyball in the ball are invited to attend.

West McDowell Middle School will have football workouts on Aug. 7, 8 and 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. on the practice field.

West McDowell Middle School will begin football practice on Monday, Aug. 14, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the practice field. Attendance will begin to be counted on this day toward mandatory days of acclimation before preseason activities.

West McDowell Middle School soccer tryouts for boys and girls will begin on Monday, Aug. 21, from 5-7 p.m.