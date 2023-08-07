East McDowell Middle School will have open gym for boys basketball every Tuesday in August from 6-8 p.m. in the East McDowell gym.

East McDowell Middle School will have open gym for girls basketball every Thursday in August from 6-8 p.m. in the East McDowell gym.

West McDowell Middle School will have a girls basketball open gym on Aug. 7 and 9 from 4-5:30 p.m. each day in the West McDowell gym. All girls in grades six to eight attending West Middle or FCS and interested in playing basketball next winter are invited to attend.

West McDowell Middle School will have a volleyball open gym on Aug. 8 and 10 from 4-5:30 p.m. each day in the West McDowell gym. All girls in grades 6-8 attending West Middle or FCS an interested in playing volleyball in the ball are invited to attend.

West McDowell Middle School will have football workouts on Aug. 7, 8 and 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. on the practice field.

McDowell County Youth Football League is accepting online player and cheerleading signups for the 2023 season. Divisions include 4- to 12-year-old flag, 8- to 9-year-old tackle and 10- to 12-year-old tackle. To register your child, go to https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/mcdowellcounty.