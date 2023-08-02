East McDowell Middle School will have open gym for boys basketball every Tuesday in August from 6-8 p.m. in the East McDowell gym.

East McDowell Middle School will have open gym for girls basketball every Thursday in August from 6-8 p.m. in the East McDowell gym.

West McDowell Middle School will have a girls basketball open gym on Aug. 3, 7 and 9 from 4-5:30 p.m. each day in the West McDowell gym. All girls in grades 6-8 attending West Middle or FCS and interested in playing basketball next winter are invited to attend.

West McDowell Middle School will have a volleyball open gym on Aug. 8 and 10 from 4-5:30 p.m. each day in the West McDowell gym. All girls in grades 6-8 attending West Middle or FCS an interested in playing volleyball in the ball are invited to attend.

McDowell Wrestling will hold a summer camp for boys on Aug. 7-9 and for girls on Aug. 14-16 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Cost of camp is $40. For more information, contact Chad.davis@mcdowell.k12.nc.us.

McDowell County Youth Football League is accepting online player and cheerleading signups for the 2023 season. Divisions include 4- to 12-year-old flag, 8- to 9-year-old tackle and 10- to 12-year-old tackle. To register your child, go to https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/mcdowellcounty.