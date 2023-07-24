First day of practice for McDowell Titan Football is Monday, July 31, starting at 6 p.m. Players report to field house at least 30 minutes prior to start time. Updated sports physical and Family ID required on file before athlete can participate.

First day of practice for McDowell Lady Titan Volleyball is Monday, July 31, from 8-9:30 a.m. in the gymnasium. Updated sports physical and Family ID required on file before athlete can participate.

First day of practice for McDowell Titan Soccer is Monday, July 31, starting at 6 p.m. Updated sports physical and Family ID required on file before athlete can participate.

First day of practice for McDowell Cross Country is Wednesday, Aug. 2, starting at 9 a.m. Players report to Coach Redmon’s classroom when arriving on campus. Updated sports physical and Family ID required on file before athlete can participate

McDowell Wrestling will hold a summer camp for boys on Aug. 7-9 and for girls on Aug. 14-16 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Cost of camp is $40. For more information, contact Chad.davis@mcdowell.k12.nc.us.

McDowell County Youth Football League is accepting online player and cheerleading signups for the 2023 season. Divisions include 4- to 12-year-old flag, 8- to 9-year-old tackle and 10- to 12-year-old tackle. To register your child, go to https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/mcdowellcounty.