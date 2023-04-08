The McDowell Lady Titans had their sights set on competing at the annual Southern Alamance Softball Tournament, but Mother Nature had the last say as the tournament was cancelled after just one day of action.

McDowell was able to get in one game on Thursday afternoon as they handled Central Davidson 10-4. A large seven-run outburst set of the tone of Thursday’s contest as McDowell (8-4) secured its fourth straight win.

The Lady Titans belted out 10 hits in the game. McDowell shortstop Sage Young went 3-for-3 in the leadoff spot. Emma Washburn added two hits at the second spot in the order. Abby Wyatt, Miranda Wall, Kierstin Kemper, Karlie Kemper and Lili Williams added one hit apiece in the victory.

In the seven run first inning a total of 11 players came to the plate. The frame began with bunt hits by Young and Washburn. Both scored on the combination of a double steal and sacrifice from Abby Wyatt to put the Lady Titans ahead 2-0. Later on in the inning, walks by Miranda Wall and Maris Suttles put McDowell in position to score again. Kierstin Kemper singled up the middle scoring Wall to make it 3-0. Williams then ripped a two-run hit, Karlie Kemper blooped in a run and then Young in her second appearance of the frame scored on an infield hit to increase the lead to 7-0.

Central Davidson got on the board in the top of the third scoring twice off McDowell starter Kinsley McKinney. But that momentum was short lived as McDowell pushed across three more runs in the bottom of the fourth.

McKinney took the victory on the bump allowing two earned runs on five hits in five innings of work. She recorded two strikeouts and walked a pair.

Young finished out the game with two innings of relief, allowing two earned runs on four hits. Both runs came in the top of the seventh and the Lady Spartans actually had bases loaded when sophomore Ella Tucker was retired to end the game.

McDowell returns to Mountain Athletic Conference play Tuesday night with an important contest at A.C. Reynolds. Both the Lady Titans and Lady Rockets are a game behind Enka for second place in the conference standings. Next home game for McDowell is on Wednesday, April 19, against Draughn.