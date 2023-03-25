Pitching was the name of the game on Friday afternoon and unfortunately the Enka Sugar Jets were just a little bit better on the bump in a 1-0 win over the McDowell Lady Titans.

Both teams combined for five hits in the MAC Conference battle. Enka pitcher Abigail Brewton was able to shut out the Lady Titans at the plate, which hadn’t happened so far in the 2023 season, until Friday.

Brewton tossed a three-hit complete game, striking out 13 McDowell batters and walking just one. Of the 12 balls that were put in play against Brewton, just five of them made it out of the infield.

Meanwhile, the Sugar Jets offensively were able to manufacture a run off McDowell freshmen Kinsley McKinney (6 IP, R, 2H, 7K, 4 BB, 2 HBP) in the bottom of the first and made it stick for the entire game. McKinney walked lead-off hitter Gracie Merrill and then Averi Coggins reached on a bunt single. Rylee Locklear then reached on balls to load the bases with no outs.

A sacrifice fly by Peyton Wise to right field scored Merrill to give Enka a 1-0 lead. McKinney was able to get out of the frame without allowing anymore runs.

McDowell (5-4, 2-1 MAC 4A/3A) had a few opportunities at the plate starting in fourth inning but failed to convert. Sage Young singled to left-center to begin the fourth and Emma Washburn pushed a bunt single up the right side of the infield to give the Lady Titans a good opportunity to pull back even.

However, a fly out by Abby Wyatt and strikeouts from Miranda Wall and Gracie Rice ended the threat. In the sixth the Lady Titans had a runner on base once again. Washburn reached on a error with two outs. Wyatt then tried to extend the frame with two outs, but the centerfielder was called out by the home plate umpire for making contact outside of the batters box on a bunt attempt ending the sixth. That ended another chance for McDowell to get back even.

Finally in the seventh, Miranda Wall led off with a single to left-center. But that turned out to be the last hit the Lady Titans mustered off Brewton. Rice flied out, Kirstin Kemper struck out looking and Addie Staton popped up to the shortstop to end the game.

McDowell will be on the road Monday at Tuscola followed by a home game with Asheville on Tuesday.