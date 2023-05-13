CHARLOTTE — Friday’s second round of the 4A state softball playoffs was a low-scoring affair, with top-seed Hickory Ridge able to hold off the McDowell Lady Titans 3-0.

The Ragin Bulls employed the same method on McDowell that the Lady Titans used in the first round against Piedmont, scoring early runs and then defensively limiting the opposition.

Dew Anna earned the victory for the Ragin Bulls by tossing a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts.

Both hits allowed by Anna were from McDowell catcher Gracie Rice. Three other Lady Titans reached base in the game. Leadoff hitter Abby Wyatt and Karlie Kemper reached base once each by an error and shortstop Sage Young took a base after being hit by a pitch. However, the team was never able to take advantage of the free bases.

Meanwhile, Hickory Ridge was able to squeeze across a first-inning run and two more in the third off McDowell starting pitcher Kinsley McKinney. McKinney finished up by allowing three runs on nine hits, striking out two and walking four.

Seven different Hickory Ridge players had a hit in the contest with the pitcher, Dew Anna, (RBI) accounting for two of them. Karcen Burnette had two RBIs while Tori Kirkpatrick, Grace Bechtol, Emma Shumaker (double), Kristyn Embler, Laura Herzig and Taylor Steele had one hit apiece.

McDowell finished the 2023 campaign with a 15-8 mark overall, which is the best finish since the 2018 season for the team. Tuesday’s playoff win against Piedmont was the first postseason victory since the same 2018 squad that went 16-9.