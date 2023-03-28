A bevy of hits combined with a mass of defensive miscues turned into gold for the McDowell Lady Titans on Tuesday as they shut out the Asheville Lady Cougars 15-0 at Titan Field.

All of the damage came in the first three innings as McDowell (7-4, 3-1 MAC 4A/3A) scored four times in the first, nine times in the bottom of the second and then two more in the bottom of the third, triggering the mercy rule.

The bottom of the first started with sacrifice fly from Abby Wyatt to left field scoring leadoff hitter Sage Young to put the Lady Titans ahead 1-0. Two additional runs scored in the frame via a wild pitch and then an RBI hit from Maris Suttles, for the 4-0 lead.

In the second, Wyatt and catcher Gracie Rice had RBI hits and Kirstin Kemper added and RBI triple. That plus two more runs scored again on wild pitches suddenly made it a 10-0 McDowell advantage and they never looked back from there.

The team finished with seven hits in total against Asheville. Suttles finished with two hits, one of them a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Wyatt was 1-for-2 scoring one and driving in two runs.

Young finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Kemper (RBI), Washburn (RBI) and Rice (RBI) added one hit apiece.

Kinsley McKinney tossed two scoreless innings on Tuesday, allowing one hit, striking out two batters and walking one. Wyatt tossed a perfect inning of relief, striking out two batters.

McDowell 9, Asheville 0 (Jayvees)

The McDowell Lady Titans junior varsity softball team earned a 9-0 victory at home Tuesday night to snag its first win of the season on the home field.

McDowell used a three-run first inning to set the tone and then five more runs in the second and another in the third put the game away quickly.

Ally Tessneer (three runs scored) and Alexa Cardenas (run scored) had two hits each for the Lady Titans. Ameila Padgett (double, run scored) and Beatriz Cornejo (single, two runs scored) added one hit each.

McDowell will be at home Thursday against Erwin (5 p.m. varsity only)