For the second day in a row, the McDowell Lady Titans post double-figure runs on the scoreboard, this time beating the Erwin Lady Warriors 12-3.

The win improves McDowell to 13-7 overall with one game left in the regular season. A four-run first inning set the tone as the Lady Titans belted out 16 hits in the game spread out among seven different players. The Lady Warriors responded with three runs of their own in the first inning but after that, McDowell’s pitching shut them down. Meanwhile, the offense continued to efficiently add on runs, scoring three more in the second, a single run in the fourth, two in the fifth and single runs in the final two frames.

The middle of the lineup did a lot of damage in the game as Maris Suttles, Gracie Rice and Emma Washburn had three hits apiece. Sage Young and Kierstin Kemper added two hits each and Abby Wyatt along with Kinsley McKinney and Addie Staton had one hit apiece.

In the top of the first, Rice put McDowell ahead 2-0 on a one-out single up the middle, scoring Wyatt and Young who were in scoring position. Washburn scored later in the frame once she reached base on a passed ball, and then McKinney laced a RBI-double to right making it 4-0.

Erwin’s run production in the first inning came off the bat of Mya Phelan when she hit a three-run home run off Kinsley McKinney, trimming the lead to 4-3, but the Lady Warriors never got any closer the rest of the game.

In the second, a Suttles two-out RBI hit and a two-run double by Washburn were the big hits in the frame with Washburn’s double giving McDowell a 7-3 advantage. Washburn added an RBI hit in the fourth. Rice hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth and then an RBI double by Suttles in the seventh capped off a good night at the plate overall.

Young tossed three innings of relief to pick up the win, allowing one hit and striking out four batters.

McDowell concludes its regular season on Friday against A.C. Reynolds. The Lady Rockets, with Tuesday’s 7-4 win at T.C. Roberson, clinched the automatic qualifier from the 4A classification of the Mountain Athletic Conference. The Lady Titans with an updated RPI of 16 as of Wednesday afternoon maintains a high probability of an at-large berth in the state playoffs, which begin next Tuesday.