The McDowell Lady Titans snapped a brief two-game losing skid on Wednesday night with a 5-2 win over Draughn in non-conference play.

Along with getting back in the winner’s colum, McDowell (10-6) also get a little revenge on the Wildcats. Back on March 15, Draughn with a walk-off homerun spoiled a good pitching performance from freshmen Kinsley McKinney to escape with a 3-2 win on the Wildcats' home field.

Fortunately, this was different story as McKinney was strong again and held on to the win in the rematch. She tossed a complete game, allowing both runs on four hits. McKinney recorded 10 strikeouts reaching double digits in a game for the first time this season. McKinney lowered her earned run average to 2.25 after Wednesday’s outing.

Offensively, the Lady Titans were ahead 3-0 after five innings of play. Draughn cut into the lead, scoring twice in the top of the sixth to make it a one run game. However, McDowell responded to the threat with two of their own in the bottom half of the sixth, pushing the advantage back to three runs.

In the sixth, Karlie Kemper and Kirstin Kemper walked consecutively with one out. One of the Kemper twins scored on a wild pitch and the other was pushed across on a two-out base hit from Emma Washburn making it a 5-2 game.

McDowell finished with six total hits. Sage Young and Miranda Wall each had two hits. Washburn added her RBI hit and Maris Suttles reached once and scored once.

McDowell jumps back into Mountain Athletic Conference play on Friday with a home game against North Buncombe (5 pm varsity only)