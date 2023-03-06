The McDowell Lady Titans softball team picked up two victories over the weekend, finishing out a busy first week of the 2023 softball season.

Saturday morning, the Lady Titans made the trip to Crest High School for a neutral field double header. In the opener, McDowell cruised to a 16-1 victory over Smoky Mountain in four innings.

A five-run top of the first got things going for McDowell. The squad continued to add on throughout the contest, taking a commanding 16-0 lead after three and a half innings. The Mustangs did break the shutout bid with a single run in the bottom of the fourth but could not avoid the mercy rule.

Seven Lady Titans had hits in the contest, with a team total of 12 hits produced. Sage Young went 3-for-4, including a double and triple in four plate appearances. Abby Wyatt had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs from the leadoff spot.

Miranda Wall (2-for-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI’s) and Kierstin Kemper (2-for-3, 3B) also had multi-hit games for McDowell. Maris Suttles, Gracie Rice and Hannah Killough also had a hit apiece in the victory.

McDowell 6, Franklin 5

In the second game of the day, the Lady Titans held on to a 6-5 victory over the Franklin Lady Panthers.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning. The difference came in the middle innings when McDowell tacked on a pair of runs in the third and sixth that gave them just enough breathing room.

Up by a 6-4 margin, Franklin scored once in the bottom of the seventh but was not able to break even.

Freshmen Kinsley McKinney, after pitching three innings in the first game, went the entire distance in game two, picking up her first complete game win of the season. McKinney allowed three earned runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking six.

The top of the lineup produced in a big way for the Lady Titans as they combined for nine of the 11 hits against Franklin. Abby Wyatt had four hits, including a double, and drove in four runs. Sage Young had three hits and Miranda Wall tallied a pair of hits. Emma Washburn and Karlie Kemper had a base hit each.

McDowell will have its first home game of the season Tuesday against Alexander Central.

Editor’s Note: McDowell High School softball coach Catriona Young has been selected to be a coach in the BODYARMOR State Games showcase this summer in Charlotte.

Young will join Crest High School coach Greg Earl to lead the Region Six team into next summer’s event.

The BODYARMOR State Games High School Softball Showcase will take place June 19-21 at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium at UNC Charlotte and Frank Liske Park. The High School Softball Showcase pits the best 15 underclassman players from six North Carolina regions against each other to battle it out in front of college scouts for gold, silver and bronze medals.