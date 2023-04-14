For the second time this week, the offense was not at full capacity for the McDowell Lady Titans, resulting in another loss.

McDowell scattered across just seven hits and was held off by the T.C. Roberson Lady Rams 5-3 Thursday in Skyland.

The rematch between these two was a complete 180 degree turn from the conference opener back on March 14 when the Lady Titans walloped Roberson 23-0 at home.

The Lady Rams jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings of play. McDowell (9-6, 4-3) pulled back even with three runs in the top half of the fifth inning. But Roberson was able to scratch across two more runs in the next half inning off Lady Titans pitcher Kinsley McKinney and made it hold up.

Thursday’s loss finishes out a tough week for McDowell, who dropped from being just a game out of first place to now in third place, three games out from conference leader Enka and just a game ahead of the Lady Rams who are in fourth place.

Center fielder Abby Wyatt finished 2-for-4 in the contest, one of those hits a triple and one run scored. Wyatt after Thursdays game leads the team in batting average (.560), hits (28), RBI’s (26) and stolen bases (9).

Lilly Williams added two hits. Miranda Wall (double, 2 RBI’s), Emma Washburn and Hannah Killough had one hit apiece.

McKinney took the loss on the mound, going six innings allowing five runs, three of them unearned on eight hits and three strikeouts. For the season the freshmen has a 2.18 earned run average in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

Defensively the Lady Titans struggled as they committed a total of five errors, each proving costly.

McDowell returns home for two games next week starting with Draughn in a non-conference game Wednesday and North Buncombe on April 21 (5 p.m. varsity start)