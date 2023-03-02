The game of softball often comes down to the small things and how you execute them. Wednesday night’s softball opener came down to some of those details as the McDowell Lady Titans lost by a 3-2 margin at R-S Central.

Wednesday’s battle featured two solid pitching matchups as senior Logan Harris took the mound for the Lady Hilltoppers while the Lady Titans put the ball in the hands of freshmen Kinsley McKinney. In her varsity debut, she performed admirably on the bump, going the distance.

McKinney cruised through the R-S Central (2-0) lineup the first time, allowing just an infield hit through the order. The second time through, the Lady Hilltoppers had better looks but overall McKinney’s mix of pitches allowed her to get out of some trouble.

McKinney finished by going six innings, allowing three runs on nine hits. She struck out five and walked two. Her debut gave the Lady Titans an opportunity to steal a road win.

“Kinsley went out there and put together a gutsy performance,” said McDowell coach Catriona Young. “There were a couple occasions where signs got mixed up and some nerves may have set in for her, but she battled and got us out of some innings where R-S could have busted the game open. It was a great debut for her and something to build on.”

McDowell in the early innings was able to build a 2-0 lead and give the freshmen a little margin to work with. In the top of the first, two batters reached on defensive errors. Miranda Wall reached on a two-base error at third. And then Sage Young reached on a throwing error by Harris on a comebacker. Harris’s toss got past the first baseman, allowing Wall to score to and put McDowell 1-0.

The Lady Titans manufactured another run in the second starting with a leadoff double by Maris Suttles. She advanced to third on a groundout by Hannah Killough and eventually scored on a slow groundout by Karlie Kemper.

The 2-0 lead held through three and a half innings. It was in the fourth when R-S Central started to break through. McKinney allowed a one-out walk to catcher Lani Warren. Emily Huddleston then singled to put runners at first and second and then Harris ripped an RBI hit making it a 2-1 score.

Then in the fifth the Lady Hilltoppers scored two more times to take the lead. Maeli Crain had a one-out triple. She then scored on a ground out to second by leadoff hitter Alexa Nanney to even the score at 2-2. Then later in the frame after a two-out hit by Lillie Beheler, Warren came through with a two-out triple that got past Karlie Kemper in left. Beheler scored as a result to put R-S ahead 3-2.

Late in the contest McDowell had some chances to answer the rally. Much like the early innings it was going to come down to fundamentals. However, this time the Lady Titans let two opportunities slide by. In the top of the sixth Young reached on an error and Gracie Rice doubled to put a pair in scoring position.

After Kierstin Kemper struck out for the first out, Emma Washburn attempted a squeeze play. She laid down a good bunt along the right side. However, Central was able to get Young in a rundown as she strayed off the base too far, resulting in a huge second out. Suttles then grounded out to second, ending the sixth.

The Lady Titans had one more chance in the seventh. Killough led off with a hit. Layla Presnell came in to run for Killough. She advanced to second on a ground ball by Kemper. After a questionable strikeout call to Abby Wyatt resulted in the second out, Presnell attempted a steal of third but was cut down on a good throw by Warren to end the game.

McDowell will travel to Crest on Saturday to play in a double header starting at 10 a.m. against Smoky Mountain followed by a 2 p.m. game with Franklin. The home opener for the Lady Titans is Tuesday against Alexander Central (6:30 p.m. varsity start)