McDowell’s Weaver signs with CVCC

McDowell's Cole Weaver, seated second from left, signed to continue his bass fishing career at Catawba Valley Community College. Seated with Weaver are, left to right, CVCC coach Angela Mayo and Cole's parents, Missy and Robert Weaver.

 Submitted Photo

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing program has reached back into the water to add to its 2022-23 roster, signing McDowell High School product Cole Weaver.

“We are looking forward to Cole joining the Red Hawk Nation in the fall,” said CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo. “He has quite a bit of tournament fishing experience at the high school level and has been successful. I'm confident that he will be a great addition to the team.”

Weaver comes to Catawba Valley with a strong fishing resume on the high school level. He and partner Dawson Bartlett finished second in points in the BASS Western North Carolina High School and Junior Series last year and tied for fourth with another McDowell team in the same points standings this year.

The duo also finished in third place in the state championship last season, and traveled to Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee to compete in the Bassmaster High School National Championship last July.

Weaver and Bartlett recently placed 10th at the North Carolina Bass National High School tournament on Lake Norman last month.

“I am thankful for the opportunity that CVCC is going to be giving me and the chance to learn and grow as an angler,” Weaver said.

Weaver joins a Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing program that just finished 15th nationally in the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings — the highest ranking in program history.

