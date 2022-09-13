McDowell Recreation Department seeking input at special meeting

McDowell County Parks and Recreation Director Chad Marsh wants folks to know the department is invested in making youth sports and activities fun for everyone, and part of that process is finding out what local people want.

That’s why the department is beginning a project to update its Maple Leaf facility to make it more family friendly. One of the first steps in the process is an open meeting tonight (Wednesday) at 5:30 at the McDowell Recreation Gym.

Work has already begun at the park, with grading taking place behind Field 1. Plans include expanding the areas where families can sit and enjoy the games in comfort and shade on hot days.

Central to the project is Marsh’s plan to make the ballpark fully accessible to those with disabilities.

Marsh said he hopes members of the community will come out to voice their opinions.

“We want to solicit ideas from people about what else might be needed,” said Marsh. “We want to bring about a sense of inclusivity and make accommodations for individuals with disabilities.

“We want to provide an area for those folks to enjoy an afternoon.”

Marsh said the department is currently pursuing other grants to help with the project. He added the McDowell County Board of Commissioners has been helpful in the early going.

“We have received tremendous support from the commissioners and the county manager (Ashley Wooten),” said Marsh. “They have added some money, and we have a local contractor doing the grading. We always consider local contractors first.”

Citizens who are unable to attend the meeting can do so virtually, Marsh said. The current plan is to broadcast it via Facebook Live on the department’s Facebook page so those watching can interact. The Rec Gym is at 25 Academy St. in Marion.