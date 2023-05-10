The definition of a McDowell Titan baseball player is one who is thought of as intelligent, tough, relentless and unselfish.

McDowell pitcher Hunter Byerly was all of that and a whole lot more over the past two seasons and now he will have an opportunity to share those same traits next year as a member of the baseball team at Cleveland Community College.

In the classroom, Byerly will attend the junior college program next year and will work toward getting classes under his belt to earn a certification in HVAC. On the field, the right-handed pitcher hopes to continue living one of his life dreams.

“Baseball has meant everything to me and to have this opportunity to continue playing means a lot,” said Byerly. “I’d like to thank my parents and coaches who have believed in me, plus my teammates who I have played with for a long time. They have made me a better player and person.”

The Yetis, an NJCAA Region 10 member, will be gaining a reliable presence on the field that with his intangibles will immediately pay dividends for Cleveland’s baseball program.

“I’m so proud for Hunter and the opportunity he’s getting,” said McDowell head coach Alex Smith. “He’s the definition of a Titan and while we will miss him greatly, Cleveland Community College will be gaining a good ball player and an even better person.”

Bound to have a huge senior season, Byerly dealt with shoulder soreness and had to stop throwing for about three weeks. But even in the limited innings, Byerly showed a ton of grit on the field.

Byerly finished with a 1-3 mark on the season but with three no-decisions mixed in, the righty was much better than the record would indicate. In six starts he went 28 2/3 innings, posting a 2.86 era, recording 22 strikeouts. This was coming off a 7-4 record and 2.71 earned run average as a junior.

The Yetis baseball program went 33-17 this season with a 19-7 mark in Region 10 contests.