 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell netters drop two in conference play
0 comments

McDowell netters drop two in conference play

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McDowell netters drop two in conference play

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team suffered a pair of setbacks this week, falling 9-0 to North Buncombe and 8-1 to A.C. Reynolds in The Mountain 4A/3A Conference.

Tuesday

A.C. Reynolds 8,
McDowell 1

Against Reynolds on Tuesday, McDowell’s only win came at the fourth seed where Emma Washburn won a close one over Sarah McCrea 11-9.

Every other match went the Rockets’ way.

Madison Walicki defeated Clarie Surphlis at the No. 1 seed. At No. 2, Amber Gier beat Tessa Swepson 10-2. Lauren Talmadge beat Maris Suttles at the third seed.

At No. 5, Kylee Stines beat Stella White 10-6. At No. 6, Brooke Sims defeated McKinna Young 10-6.

In doubles, Walicki and Gier beat Surphlis and Swepson 8-1. Talmadge and Stines topped Suttles and Washburn 8-2. Sims and Copelyn Wynn edged White and Young 8-6.

Monday

North Buncombe 9,
McDowell 0

The Blackhawks overwhelmed the Lady Titans, winning most matches by large margins.

Gaby Hollenback beat Surphlis 6-2, 6-2 at the top seed. At No. 2, Rossagh Doyle blanked Swepson 6-0, 6-0. Alixanna Shelton beat Suttles 6-3, 6-2 at the third seed.

At No. 4, Kyra Swell clipped Washburn 6-4, 6-4. Anna Svetlov beat Young 6-0, 6-2 at No. 5.

In doubles, Shelton and Sowell beat Surphlis and Swepson 8-6. Svetlov and Olivia Shimansky edged Suttles and Washburn 9-7.

McDowell (0-5) hosts T.C. Roberson in league play today (Thursday).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Did Mike McCarthy buy himself some time?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lady Titans fall to rivals
Sports News

Lady Titans fall to rivals

  • Updated

The old Interstate 40 rivalry bragging rights for the 2021 volleyball season will be claimed by the Freedom Lady Patriots as they swept McDowe…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics