McDowell netters drop two in conference play

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team suffered a pair of setbacks this week, falling 9-0 to North Buncombe and 8-1 to A.C. Reynolds in The Mountain 4A/3A Conference.

Tuesday

A.C. Reynolds 8,

McDowell 1



Against Reynolds on Tuesday, McDowell’s only win came at the fourth seed where Emma Washburn won a close one over Sarah McCrea 11-9.

Every other match went the Rockets’ way.

Madison Walicki defeated Clarie Surphlis at the No. 1 seed. At No. 2, Amber Gier beat Tessa Swepson 10-2. Lauren Talmadge beat Maris Suttles at the third seed.

At No. 5, Kylee Stines beat Stella White 10-6. At No. 6, Brooke Sims defeated McKinna Young 10-6.

In doubles, Walicki and Gier beat Surphlis and Swepson 8-1. Talmadge and Stines topped Suttles and Washburn 8-2. Sims and Copelyn Wynn edged White and Young 8-6.

Monday

North Buncombe 9,

McDowell 0



The Blackhawks overwhelmed the Lady Titans, winning most matches by large margins.