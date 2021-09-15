McDowell netters drop two in conference play

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team suffered a pair of setbacks this week, falling 9-0 to North Buncombe and 8-1 to A.C. Reynolds in The Mountain 4A/3A Conference.
Tuesday
A.C. Reynolds 8,
McDowell 1
Against Reynolds on Tuesday, McDowell’s only win came at the fourth seed where Emma Washburn won a close one over Sarah McCrea 11-9.
Every other match went the Rockets’ way.
Madison Walicki defeated Clarie Surphlis at the No. 1 seed. At No. 2, Amber Gier beat Tessa Swepson 10-2. Lauren Talmadge beat Maris Suttles at the third seed.
At No. 5, Kylee Stines beat Stella White 10-6. At No. 6, Brooke Sims defeated McKinna Young 10-6.
In doubles, Walicki and Gier beat Surphlis and Swepson 8-1. Talmadge and Stines topped Suttles and Washburn 8-2. Sims and Copelyn Wynn edged White and Young 8-6.
Monday
North Buncombe 9,
McDowell 0
The Blackhawks overwhelmed the Lady Titans, winning most matches by large margins.
Gaby Hollenback beat Surphlis 6-2, 6-2 at the top seed. At No. 2, Rossagh Doyle blanked Swepson 6-0, 6-0. Alixanna Shelton beat Suttles 6-3, 6-2 at the third seed.