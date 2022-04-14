McDowell middle schools outstanding at FHC track championships

The Foothills Conference held its annual end of season track meet at McDowell High School on Tuesday and several local middle school athletes had big days bringing home the gold.

In the girls standings, West McDowell (93) and East McDowell (69) took second and third place respectively behind first-place Heritage Middle School (158).

West McDowell’s Aaliah Johnson (10.77 seconds) took second in the 55-meter hurdles. Sixth-grader Rylee Davis was second in that grade’s 100-meter sprint, and eighth-grader Kimora Stewart (14.53) from East McDowell placed second at the same distance along with a third-place finish (29.64) in the 200 meters.

East McDowell’s Katelyn Campanur (2:59.71) was champion in the sixth- and seventh-grade 800 meters, with West’s Mackenzie Ballew (3:00.84) following behind in second.

West McDowell’s team of Jaycee Rector, Clara McCartha, Braelyn Barber and Rylee Davis took first in the 4x200 relay.

In the field events, Stewart (4-6) won the high jump with Davis tied for second (4-4), and was a runner up in the long jump (13-5). East McDowell’s Wendy Roman (22-1.75) placed third in the shotput.

In the boys track championship, West McDowell, with 152 points won the meet with East (103) a distant second.

A pair of Spartan runners took top honors in the 800 meters. Eighth-grader Jay Radford (2:25.99) and Knox Reese (2:35.83) were victorious in the sixth- and seventh-grade division. West also took the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:18.82, beating second place Liberty by 11 seconds.

The long jump was dominated by a pair of Spartans. Dometric Twitty was first at 15-7, followed by Lewis O’Neil with a distance of 15-5.5, tying East McDowell’s Tiaj Thao for second.

Hunter Pittman (36-7.5) was victorious in the shot put and Kane Thomas (95-9) won the discus.

Other notable participants for West included Lewis O’Neil’s 12.79 time in the eighth-grade 100 meters, who just missed out on first place against East Burke’s Ossie Burkeen’s 12.78.

Dawson Spath placed second in the 1,600 meters and Saul Carson finished runner up in the 400 meters.

The Trojan boys track team had a firm hold of the sprints on Tuesday. Twin brothers Rae (12.69) and Dae Garner (13.15) finished at the top of the field in the seventh-grade 100 meters. Rae added a second championship by winning the 200 meters with a time of 26.37. Dae was third, a half-second behind his brother.

The Garner twins, Luis Osornio and Jayden Barnett took the 4x200 relay (1:46.65), edging out West by two seconds.

Other notable finishes for East McDowell participants include Thao (4-10) winning the high jump, taking third in the triple jump (32-2), nearly two behind teammate and champion Rae Gardner (33-11). Zeke Perez (shotput, 33-10.5) and Aaron Honeycutt (discus, 81-2) added second-place finishes.