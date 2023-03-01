The 2023 men’s tennis season got underway for McDowell High on Tuesday with a 9-0 loss in matches to T.C. Roberson.

The opener consisted of six singles and three doubles pairings. The Titans were shut out in four of the nine pairings. Roberson’s top singles competitor Andrew Binns beat Cash Poteat 10-0. Other shutouts included Shan Patel in the fourth slot over Caleb Mikula, No. 6 Bryan Mathison to Sullivan Freeman and then in the top doubles slot the duo of Luke West and Luke Lowe blanked Poteat and Sage Deel.

The most competitive pairing of the day came in the third slot of doubles when Mikula and Mathison fought hard before losing to Dean Lowe and Carter Dixon 8-4.

Going back to singles, No. 2 Luke West defeated McDowell’s Sage Deel 10-2. Connor Shook lost to Garrett Swaney 10-1 in the third slot. Jack Bryan in the fifth slot was defeated by Luke Lowe 10-1. And in the second doubles pairing, Shook and Bryan lost to the tandem of Jackson Bookout and Hudson Copenhauer 8-2.

McDowell will be on the road Thursday at Owen in a nonconference match. The next scheduled home match will be March 14 against Asheville.