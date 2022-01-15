McDowell JVs take a couple from Erwin

ASHEVILLE — It was a successful Friday afternoon for McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams as they completed a sweep at Erwin High School.

McDowell 68, Erwin 24 (girls)

In junior varsity girls’ action, the McDowell Lady Titans routed Erwin 68-24.

The Lady Titans went to work immediately to quickly take control of the contest. McDowell was ahead 43-15 after one half and eventually got up to a 40-point lead midway through the third quarter, allowing the mercy rule to kick in.

A total of nine Lady Titans got in the scorebook on Friday. Karlie Kemper scored a season-high 28 points to lead McDowell. Arianna Bah added eight points. Trinity Phillips netted seven points and Emma Washburn, Sara Cox and Maris Suttles scored six points apiece.

Miranda Wall (3 points), Alexa Cardenas (2 points) Emily Wilson (1 point) and Kirstin Kemper (1 point) also scored in the victory.

McDowell 45, Erwin 41 (boys)

In junior varsity boys’ action, the McDowell Titans held off a late rally to beat the Erwin Warriors 45-41 inside of David Ball Gymnasium.