McDowell JVs split with Tuscola

WAYNESVILLE – McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams opened the 2022-23 campaign on Friday with a split at Tuscola High School.

In junior varsity boys’ action, the McDowell Titans prevailed 48-20 over the Tuscola Mountaineers.

A total of 10 McDowell players scored in the victory. Derrick Forney led the way with 12 points and Drake Cash finished with nine points.

Jay Radford and Tryp Young added six points each. Mason Brewer had four points. T.J. Miller chipped in with three points and Danny Brown, Isaac Gilliand, Xavier Lovik and Presley Forney finished with two points apiece.

Tuscola 39, McDowell 11 (JV girls)

It was a rough opening to the season for the McDowell Lady Titans jayvees as they were beaten by Tuscola 39-11.

Scoring came at a premium for McDowell as it had only four first-half points. The Lady Mountaineers led wire to wire and were never challenged.

Maggie McKinney finished with five points. Jaycee Rector tacked on three points during the second half and Adrianna Collins finished with three points.

McDowell jayvee boys will host Owen on Tuesday (4:30 p.m. start). There will be no jayvee girls’ game.