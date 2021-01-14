 Skip to main content
McDowell JVs snag first win of season
BOONE – The McDowell Titans junior varsity basketball team earned its first win of the season on Wednesday evening, sliding past the Watauga Pioneers 60-57 at Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium.

Sophomore Jeremiah Ellis came up with some huge scores down the stretch, scoring 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half. Chase Coley added 12 points, and freshman guard David Olivo had 10 points to give McDowell (1-2) three in double figures.

Devyn Cash, Jackson Marsh and Kaiden Compton netted four points apiece. Matthew Spivey and Xavier Taylor had three points each and Ashton Burnette scored two points.

McDowell’s junior varsity basketball teams will be on the road Friday at Alexander Central. That will include the season debut for the Lady Titans after their first two scheduled contests were cancelled due to COVID-19 related quarantines.

